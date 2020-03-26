BTS, Billie Eilish & More Celebs Performing From Their Homes!

Published on Mar 26, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#homefest #jamescorden #billieeilish





Music festivals and concerts across the world may be canceled due to the current outbreak sweeping the world, but rest assured James Corden is blessing us with his very own festival called Homefest, featuring performances by some of music’s biggest names.



Ok, so virtual concerts, conference calls and hangouts seem to be the new norm nowadays, and with the cancelation of so many music festivals, what better way to tune in than by kicking back and relaxing on your couch with some of your favorite artists?



I can answer that for you: There IS no better way.



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr