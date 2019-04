Published on Apr 3, 2019

The first ever FIFA eNations Cup will be an invite-only exhibition event in 2019 and will introduce a new format of national teams and member associations competing against each other in a team competition on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup™ 2019.



Meet the teams: https://www.fifa.com/fifaeworldcup/fi...



Involving 20 of the world’s top eFootball nations, this year, the FIFA eNations Cup is the first of its kind, taking place in London from 13 to 14 April.



Follow the FIFA eWorld Cup on:

https://www.facebook.com/FIFAeWorldCup

https://twitter.com/FIFAeWorldCup

https://www.youtube.com/fifatv