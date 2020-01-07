One Direction Sparks REUNION Buzz!

Published on Jan 7, 2020

In 2019 we had some epic musical reunions like the Jonas Brothers, the Pussycat Dolls, and the Spice Girls. And now 2020 is already trying to one up that with fans convinced that One Direction is making a comeback.



What's up everyone? Happy Tuesday! It's Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and ever since One Direction started their indefinite hiatus in 2015, fans have been eagerly awaiting an epic reunion.



But as time has passed, a reunion has seemed less likely, because all the members of 1D are thriving as solo artists, so would there even be time for a reunion?



In recent months alone, Liam and Harry both released albums, while Louis is releasing his debut album January 31, and Niall is dropping his sophomore album later this year.



And as for Zayn, well, we all remember that he dropped out of 1D around a year before the band went on their hiatus, so it doesn’t seem like he’d be a part of the reunion either way.



Also, Harry, Louis, and Niall are also set to have individual tours this year, but that hasn't stopped fans from thinking they'll sneak in a reunion somewhere in the middle of all these crazy schedules.



This is all because of a teeny tiny recent update that convinced fans One Direction will reunite in 2020.



On January 5th, fans noticed that One Direction’s website was updated.



It now says "2020 Sony Music Entertainment" at the bottom of the page.



And of course, fans thought this meant a One Direction reunion was possibly in the works.



Truly we will really hold onto anything when it comes to these guys getting the group back together.



The Directioners took to Twitter to share their excitement.



One fan wrote quote, “ONE DIRECTION’S WEBSITE WAS UPDATED TO 2020 THIS IS NOT A DRILL”





Another wrote quote, “THE FACT THAT ONE DIRECTION WEBSITE JUST GOT REACTIVATED AND THE WHOLE FANDOM IS LOSING IT JUST WHAT IF THEY ANNOUNCE THEIR COMEBACK”



And another said quote, “one directions website was reactivated #OneDirection2020 #onedirection

me:”



But other fans were a little hesitant about what the website update could mean. They think we could all just be reading into it.



And listen, I want a 1D reunion more than then next gal, but it could simply just be an update to their website that has absolutely nothing to do with them. Like aren’t most websites set to update the date on the bottom when it’s a new year?



Just a thought.



One fan wrote quote, “someone just said the website was never deactivated and that they update the copyright every year. i don’t know what to believe”



Another wrote quote, “WHAT THE HELL MEANS 2020? UH? GUYS I DO NOT WANT TO BE A CLOWN BUT THIS IS FROM #OneDirection WEBSITE I”



And another said quote, “trying not to get excited as i watch one direction’s website reactivate and the copyright update to the year 2020”



So like I said, people were confused and emotions were running high. Just the thought of a One Direction reunion is enough to set all of us over the edge, but this uncertainty is almost too much to handle.



But there are other theories. It might not be a reunion, but instead a documentary.



Which I would also be extremely excited about! I still would love to see all the behind the scenes footage from the throwback 1D days. We can only imagine the footage of what went down when Zayn left the group. That tea is HOT and we are ready to see it.



According to iHeartRadio, Liam teased a possible One Direction documentary coming soon.



And we can't wait for all the potential things to be excited about.

