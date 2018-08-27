Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
No thanks
1 month free
Find out why
Close
Shaun White Wins Third Career Olympic Gold Medal
Team USA
Loading...
Unsubscribe from Team USA?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
176K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
24 views
2
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
3
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 27, 2018
No description.
Category
Sports
Show more
Show less
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Matthias Steiner Shares his Emotional Beijing 2008 Weightlifting Gold | Moments In Time
- Duration: 8:08.
Olympic
2,314,111 views
8:08
James Bond and The Queen London 2012 Performance
- Duration: 6:16.
Olympic
20,100,659 views
6:16
How One Man Changed the High Jump Forever | The Olympics on the Record
- Duration: 4:24.
Olympic
1,326,163 views
4:24
Men's Archery Individual Gold Medal Match | Rio 2016 Replay
- Duration: 15:11.
Olympic
7,619,491 views
15:11
Phelps Wins Record Breaking 19th Olympic Medal - London 2012 Olympics
- Duration: 13:05.
Olympic
6,365,779 views
13:05
Anatomy of A Rugby Player: How Strong Is Olympic Medallist Tom Mitchel?
- Duration: 13:33.
Olympic
724,560 views
13:33
Gold Medal Moments - Dick Fosbury and the Fosbury Flop
- Duration: 5:47.
Team USA
57,653 views
5:47
Vancouver 2010: Bode Miller Wins First Career Gold Medal
- Duration: 8:19.
NBC Sports
113,190 views
8:19
The Jump that Changed Figure Skating Forever | Olympics on the Record
- Duration: 6:11.
Olympic
4,516,764 views
6:11
2018 GK U.S. Classic - Olympic Channel Broadcast
- Duration: 1:42:55.
USA Gymnastics
485,141 views
1:42:55
Men's 3m Springboard Final | Rio 2016 Replay
- Duration: 8:28.
Olympic
5,406,046 views
8:28
Mr. Bean Live Performance at the London 2012 Olympic Games
- Duration: 5:37.
Olympic
25,425,523 views
5:37
Men's 200m Individual Medley | Rio 2016 Replay
- Duration: 6:10.
Olympic
3,166,701 views
6:10
Simone Biles On Vault At U.S. Gymnastics Championships | Summer Champions Series
- Duration: 3:03.
Team USA
7,774 views
New
3:03
Shot Put: How Hard Can It Be?
- Duration: 4:11.
Wall Street Journal
2,283,480 views
4:11
Usain Bolt Wins Olympic 100m Gold | London 2012 Olympic Games
- Duration: 13:21.
Olympic
25,301,041 views
13:21
Simone Biles Soars On The Uneven Bars | Summer Champions Series
- Duration: 2:46.
Team USA
1,693 views
New
2:46
Sushil Kumar v Akzhurek Tanatarov | Men's Wrestling 66kg Semi-Final | London 2012 Olympics
- Duration: 13:50.
Olympic
2,683,954 views
13:50
5 MOST INSPIRING OLYMPIC MOMENTS
- Duration: 8:10.
Scoop10
2,146,964 views
8:10
Women's Uneven Bars Final - London 2012 Olympics
- Duration: 33:17.
Olympic
6,681,267 views
33:17
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...