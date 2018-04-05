Reality Check: Why These News Anchors Are Parroting the Same Script

Ben Swann
Published on Apr 5, 2018

There is a new video making the rounds of news anchors from Sinclair owned TV news stations across the nation, all saying the exact same thing.

The video compiles them parroting the same script. So why are these news anchors reading like drones, and is there a bigger issue here?

This is a Reality Check you won't get anywhere else.

