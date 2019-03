Published on Mar 15, 2019

Enjoy this look back at the highest Olympic Ski Jumping Style scores of all time! Featuring jumps from across the history of the Winter Olympics Games from some of the most iconic athletes in the discipline, such as Noriaki Kasai, Espen Bredesen, Kazuyoshi Funaki and more!



