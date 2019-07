Published on Jul 2, 2019

Team USA's artistic swimming has been working hard to secure their place at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020. Their revolutionary robot inspired routine at the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2019 in Barcelona shocked the world and showed everyone Team USA is here to stay.



