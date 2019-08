Published on Jul 31, 2019

He's the youngest player at the #FIFAeWorldCup 2019. Dylan 'DullenMike' Neuhausen on communicating in sign language with his parents, doing his family proud, the competitive FIFA players that have inspired him and more.



