Demi Lovato's BF Plans For A PROPOSAL Revealed!!!

Published on Apr 16, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#demilovato #maxehrich #proprosal



Demi Lovato has been happily dating her boyfriend Max Ehrich for just about a month now, but wedding bells may be in the near future as he’s gearing up to take things to the next level.





Let’s just say Demi Lovato might be having herself a 90-Day Fiance situation on her hands, except it’s not 90 days, and more like 30…



So some may not consider proposing to someone you started dating one month ago as “standard” behaviour, but now that we’re all stuck inside and forced to ‘bond’ with our significant others no matter how much they make you want to rip your hair out, it IS 2020 after all, and anything goes nowadays.







For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad