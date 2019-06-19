[Eng Sub] Isle of Man TT: The World's Deadliest Race

Published on Jun 19, 2019

The Isle of Man Tourist Trophy is said to be the most dangerous motorbike race in the entire world. The riders on their 200bph bikes, reach an average speed of 135 mph on the small island in the Irish Sea. Not on a race track, but on public roads, closed just for the race. With top speeds of over 185 mph inches away from buildings and walls, every mistake could be the last. In it's over 100 years of racing the 37 mile long course claimed well over 250 riders lifes. Why would anyone take such a risk? What is it that fascinates riders and spectators alike?

Ben set out to find the answers. He accompanies Julian Trummer a young rider riding his first year with the big boys at the Senior TT, the most prestigious race of them all. With six laps and a total race distance of 222 miles the race is the toughest challenge a TT rider has to master.

