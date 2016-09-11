Eating Bats | Real-Life Tarzan (5/11)

Published on Sep 11, 2016

VIDEO 5 of 11

FULL DOCUMENTARY: https://youtu.be/N6pcYTGezRw



The Vietnamese Tarzan hunting collecting 'lesser bamboo bats' to eat them for a snack



STORY:

In 2013 the world was amazed by the news that an old man and his son had been ‘rescued’ from the Vietnam jungle, after having lived there totally and absolutely isolated from the civilian world during 41 long years. The son’s name is Ho Van Lang and he grew up oblivious to the rest of the human race, not having even the most basic data on ‘man’.



At 42 years old Lang never knew the existence of the female sex as his father never told him. More surprising still is that today, now being able to distinguish between men and women, he still doesn’t know the essential difference between them.



Lang is totally ignorant of our world’s social rules up to the point that he finds it hard to distinguish between the good from the bad. His sense of humour is like that of a one year old baby, copying facial gestures or reacting to hide and seek and this contributes to making Lang a very endearing person.



READ FULL STORY: http://amzn.to/2mz4v7z



HO VAN LANG TRIBUTE WEBSITE: http://hovanlang.docastawayers.com



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



WE HAVE ALSO DISCOVERED MORE ROBINSON LIKE HIM:



- Watch 'The Japanese Hermit' https://youtu.be/3mnxrLFe5qA



- Watch 'The Australian Robinson' https://youtu.be/w4NichvCRlE



- Watch 'The First Castaway Girl' https://youtu.be/TdtB6Eol-rE



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Become a Robinson with us: http://www.docastaway.com/



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Docastaway

Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/Docastaway