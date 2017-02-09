RE-LIVE Ice Hockey | Denmark vs Switzerland | IIHF Women's Final Olympic Qualification

Streamed live 6 hours ago

Relive on the Olympic YouTube channel: DENMARK vs SWITZERLAND, part of the IIHF Women's Final Olympic Qualification. Don't miss the other games on the Olympic YouTube channel:



09 Feb 2017 - 20:00 GMT: CZE vs NOR https://youtu.be/g8AxIHZdC1s



11 Feb 2017 - 16:00 GMT: SUI vs NOR https://youtu.be/MVp7q5j1TxA

11 Feb 2017 - 20:00 GMT: CZE vs DEN https://youtu.be/B31gbw2yz7s



12 Feb 2017 - 16:00 GMT: SUI vs CZE https://youtu.be/INRpYRQoaRs

12 Feb 2017 - 20:00 GMT: NOR vs DEN https://youtu.be/W7NaSsAD9pM



