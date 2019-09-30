Hong Kong Protests Have a New Target—the Chinese Communist Party

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Sep 30, 2019
Hong Kong protesters have a new target—the Chinese Communist Party. After over 100 days of protest, protesters have shifted their focus from the Hong Kong government and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, to Beijing, Xi Jinping, and the Chinese Communist Party itself. This weekend was the Global Anti-Totalitarianism March and the 5 year anniversary of the 2014 Umbrella Movement. And Hong Kong police met protesters with excessive force and tear gas. And we were there for it all. Literally, we got tear gassed for this episode.