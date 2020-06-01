UNICEF dispatches medical shipment to Yemen's Sanaa to confront COVID-19

Published on Jun 1, 2020

Yemen's health authorities controlled by the Houthi militia Sunday confirmed the arrival of a medical shipment dispatched by the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the war-ravaged country.

It said that the supplies are a range of medical assistance, including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items such as aprons, boots, face masks and gloves for frontline health workers.

Yemen's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally of infections to 310 with 77 deaths in the country's provinces controlled by the government.