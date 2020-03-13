Stunning insights into the Corona-panic by Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg.

Published on Mar 13, 2020

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg is the first specialist we met to understand the current crisis about the coronavirus. Please support us so that we can investigate further in making a 90min cinema documentary: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/co...

Why we need to make this film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjMC3...

Wolfgang Wodarg says:
The corona hype is not based on any extraordinary public health danger. However, it causes considerable damage to our freedom and personal rights through frivolous and unjustified quarantine measures and restrictions. The images in the media are frightening and the traffic in China's cities seems to be regulated by the clinical thermometer.
Evidence-based epidemiological assessment is drowning in the mainstream of fear mongers in labs, media, and ministries.

Here is the webpage of Wolfgang Wodarg: https://www.wodarg.com
These are the producers of the video: www.oval.media

