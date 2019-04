Published on Apr 17, 2019

The reigning FIFA eWorld Cup Champion Mosaad Aldossary from Saudi Arabia wants to win back-to-back titles this season after his first eFootball world champion title in 2018. Will he be crowned champion again? Share your opinion in the comments!



