Beipanjiang Footbridge Huajiang北盘江花江铁索桥

Published on Feb 29, 2020

Beipanjiang Footbridge Huajiang located between Guanling county and Zhenfeng county,Guizhou province:

N25.693510 E105.609757

cross Beipanjiang River,not far from Beipanjiang Bridge Huajiang:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

and 366m high Beipanjiang Bridge Guanxing:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

A new expressway bridge named Beipanjiang Expressway Bridge Huajiang(Liuzhi to Anlong Expressway) will build just upstream of this footbridge,1300m span and about 600m high,it will replace Beipanjiang Bridge Duge become the highest bridge in the world.

Beipanjiang Expressway Bridge Huajiang planning start in 2020.