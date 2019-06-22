Published on Jun 22, 2019

This will Change How You See Everything! It's Happening..

ai technology warning news current events june 2019 today this week this month



Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/LondonRealTV



Speaker: David Icke



SUBSCRIBE - https://www.youtube.com/user/anonymou...

WEBSITE - https://anonofficial.com

FACEBOOK - https://facebook.com/anonymousdirect

INSTAGRAM - https://instagram.com/anonymous

TWITTER - https://twitter.com/anonymousOfcl

T-SHIRTS - https://anonymousofficial.spreadshirt...

MASK (Modern) - https://amzn.to/1U9q8oI

MASK (White) - https://amzn.to/1TrNree

MASK (Black & Gold) - https://amzn.to/1U9qc83



Content licensed in part by CTD Clip Licensing Group.

http://www.cbstvd.com/footage-licensing



For concerns regarding material used in this video, please contact us via email at: anonymous.official.reply@gmail.com and and we can sort it out.