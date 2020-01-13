Selena Gomez & Hailey Beiber SPOTTED Out At Same Restaurant!

Published on Jan 13, 2020

Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin were in fact in the same room on Saturday night but despite what the internet thinks, NO drama went down.



What’s up everyone? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and if you’re a fan of celebrity news, by now, I’m sure you’ve heard about the West Hollywood restaurant Craig’s.



It’s where many celebs frequent like the Kardashians, the Jonas Brothers, and many other A-Listers and there’s ALWAYS paparazzi waiting outside.



Seriously, if you’re visiting LA and want to ensure a celeb sighting, go to Craig’s.



Anyway, over the weekend, of course Craig’s was a celeb hot spot, but this time both Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were in the building.



Selena was out celebrating the release of her new album, ‘Rare’. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber was also there at the same time, having dinner with friends, including Madison Beer.



And of course, because Selena and Hailey were breathing the same air for a couple hours, some fans stirred up drama on the internet because they believed that it wasn’t a coincidence that Hailey & Madison where there by chance.



And a number of people pointed out that it was a bit ironic that a number of tracks on Selena’s new album are somewhat about her relationship with her ex Justin Bieber, and Hailey - Justin’s wife - was also at the same restaurant where Selena was celebrating her album.

But Hollywood appears to be much smaller than we think, especially when it comes to hot-spots celebrities like to hang out.



So while they were all in same place, a false rumor circulated on Twitter that Madison and Hailey actually provoked Selena.



Apparently according to the rumor, Madison didn't say hi to Selena and Hailey was talking about Justin and screaming her husband's name with her group when the staff started playing Selena's music.



The rumors also said that Hailey started talking about Justin to everyone and Madison was laughing about it. They said Selena saw everything and heard everything and it was all just petty.



And these quote un quote “sources” were not actually there, so I’m not sure where they heard about this petty drama.



It appears that this person was just trying to stir the pot with these rumors, but some fans started to wonder if it was true when they noticed that Selena wasn’t following Madison on Instagram and had apparently unfollowed her at some stage.



And this lead to angry fans harassing Madison.



Madison tweeted and has since deleted saying quote, "nothin like waking up and being told to kill yourself."



She also took to her Instagram comments in response to all the trolling on a post fo hers to say quote, “These rumors are getting insane. I just had dinner with my friend Hailey of ten years. And that's it? How is that a crime? I love Selena... Always have. (As y'all know.) And I would literally never in a million years try to upset her??? This is just mean and unnecessary and nothing happened. It was just a coincidence, you're bullying me for no reason…”



And this is when some fans started to defend Madison and call out the trolls making up these rumors.



One person wrote quote, “imagine having this much time on your hands, this fandom is embarrassing and I’ve said that time and time again. Selena deserves better, we all she know she doesn’t and would never stand for this shit so wyd??”



Another said quote, “This is literally so childish, she went out with her friends and Selena stans are getting mad... i have to laugh”



And another wrote quote, “Please don't believe everything you read online, people doing it for clout and to draw your attention away from streaming rare, and sadly its working cause there are more hate comments from selena stans under #MadisonBeer's recent post on Instagram than there are of people streaming her music right now. Leave Madison alone she didn't do anything”



And this is where Selena herself stepped in.



She commented on Madison’s latest Instagram post to make it clear there's no drama.



