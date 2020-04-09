#cardib #dontation #stayhome

Cardi B's MASSIVE Donation Plan Revealed!

Clevver News
4.66M
790 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 9, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#cardib #dontation #stayhome

In what might be her biggest collab to date, Cardi B is teaming up with Fashion Nova to give out a TON of money to help out people who are affected by the pandemic.


Despite everything that’s going on in the world right now, the generous contributions of celebrities, who have donated items from money to meals to new equipment for medical workers, have not gone unnoticed.

This kind of contribution starts a chain reaction from celebrities to fans who are willing to do whatever they can to help out, even if that’s tipping your local take-out restaurant a few extra dollars, or just staying home.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to