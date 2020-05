Published on May 18, 2020

The KNVB campus played host to a two-day VAR technology test event under the umbrella of FIFA and its new working group for innovation excellence. This was the second testing event of new technology on the road map to 2022/23 to further develop new and existing technologies.



More #FootballTechnology: https://football-technology.fifa.com/



