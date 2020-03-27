Troye Sivan Admits Getting CATFISHED!

Published on Mar 27, 2020

#troyesivan #gretathunberg #catfish



It’s not every day you see a celebrity get fooled by the misguided actions of devious cyber criminals, but Troye Sivan revealed he’s fallen victim to being catfished by Russian hackers in a hilarious tell-all video.



Clearly nobody is safe from the chaos, including celebrities, which brings me to report that in a strange turn of events, Troye Sivan revealed he was catfished by Russian hackers who pretended to be activist Greta Thunberg’s father.



Troye took to Twitter Thursday in a 5-minute long story time video, to reveal that he’d fallen victim to being catfished, and details everything that went down that led him to the realization that he was being conned.





