Aerial view of collapsed hotel building in Quanzhou, China

Published on Mar 8, 2020

Aerial view of a hotel building which collapsed in Quanzhou, China.
The death toll has risen to 10 as of 4:00 p.m. Sunday after the hotel building collapsed Saturday evening, local authorities said.
Forty-eight people had been rescued and 23 others remain trapped.
The Xinjia Hotel collapsed at around 7:05 p.m. in Licheng District of the city of Quanzhou, trapping 71 people.
A preliminary investigation showed the hotel building was being decorated when the accident occurred and the owner of the building has been put under police control.
Construction of the building, with a floor area of 7,000 square meters, began in 2013. It was converted into a hotel in 2018 with 66 rooms.
Over 1,000 firefighters, police officers and medics have been dispatched to join the rescue work and the Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a work team to Quanzhou to help with the rescue efforts and investigate the cause of the accident.
Further rescue is underway.

