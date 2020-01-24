Justin Bieber Says He "Should Never Be Alive"!

Published on Jan 24, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Justin Bieber broke down in tears while promoting his upcoming album.



Hey guys. I’m Erin Robinson with Clevver News and the emotional moment happened while playing his new album in Los Angeles to celebrate the Grammys.



After listening to the album, of which we still don’t know the title, Justin addressed his fans who got to hear the new material early. Variety reported this is when Justin started crying.



He described the rough few years he’s had in the industry.



But Justin also thanked the people who helped him get through the challenges. He specifically mentioned his longtime manager, Scooter Braun, saying, “You walked with me through a lot of sh-t.”



He also thanked his wife, Hailey Bieber. “I love you with all my heart … and I’m so proud of us.”



Whew! We’re betting the entire room was heavy as Justin shared his emotions. But Justin’s about to get even more open with his fans. In addition to the upcoming album, the “Yummy” singer is releasing a tell all documentary that goes even deeper into his struggles.



And Justin has certainly been through a lot over the last few years. He’s talked openly about his drug abuse. Back in September, the singer posted a lengthy instagram message to his fans, outlining the struggles during his career, which began when he was just 13 years old.





“I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships. I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me and I was hiding a shell of a person that I had become. I felt like I could never turn it around.”



During this time, Justin walked out on a few shows. In 2015, he tried to wipe water off the stage floor, when this happened:



The following year, the singer asked the screaming crowd in Manchester to quiet down. When they didn’t listen, Justin left and the audience booed him as he walked off stage:



In 2017, Justin canceled his “Purpose” world tour saying he was taking time for himself.



“Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be sustainable. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart, and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be, and the father I want to be.”



Justin stayed largely out of the spotlight for the next couple years, healing and falling in love. He did end up becoming the husband he wanted to be when he married Hailey Bieber last year.



This period of growth will also be featured in Justin’s upcoming docuseries.



The music is definitely on it’s way. Just two weeks ago, Justin released the first single off his sixth studio album, “Yummy.”



He’s also heading on tour this year, beginning in July through September.



But Justin’s dealing with more than just a busy year ahead; the singer also just revealed he’s been living with Lyme Disease and chronic mono.



On instagram, Justin posted TMZ’s news report on his condition writing: “While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health...It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever”



Justin added that the details of his disease will be featured in the docuseries, coming out January 27th on YouTube.



Although the former child star has dealt with a LOT in his life and career, Justin has also been open about the one thing that’s pulled him through every struggle: his faith. He’s talked about his relationship with God many times over the last few years.





And during his most recent speech, Justin again mentioned his faith as a guiding force in his life. Through tears he thanked God, saying, “There’s power in weakness... thank you for loving me at my worst.”



So, are your surprised that Justin broke down while debuting his new album? Do you like this side of the pop star?



And how excited are you for Justin’s new music on the way? And the tour?



Comment below!



And make sure you hit that subscribe button for all the latest Justin Bieber news, including all his new projects.



I’m Erin Robinson with Clevver News! See you next time!





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/erinrobinson