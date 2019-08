Published on Aug 15, 2019

Afghanistan is going to celebrate its 100th Independence Day on Aug. 19 with the inauguration of the newly renovated historical Darul Aman Palace.



Once the symbol of power and modernism, the castle, built by King Amanullah Khan just a year after Afghanistan's independence, had been badly damaged during the factional fightings in the 1990s. It has been rebuilt over the past three years and the government planned to reopen it on the country's Independence Day which falls on Aug. 19.