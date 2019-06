Published on Jun 17, 2019

In this Linux tip, learn how to use the /dev/null tool. You can send your outputs to /dev/null and it simply disappears. This is helpful when a command’s output isn’t interesting and you don't need to see it.



Follow Sandra on Twitter: https://twitter.com/bugfarm



Follow TECH(talk) for the latest tech news and discussion!

------------------------------­----

SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...



FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/idgtechtalk/



TWITTER: https://twitter.com/IDGTechTalk



IDG ENTERPRISE WEBSITES



Computerworld: https://www.computerworld.com/video/s...



CIO: https://www.cio.com/video/series/8534...



CSO: https://www.csoonline.com/video/serie...



InfoWorld: https://www.infoworld.com/video/serie...



Network World: https://www.networkworld.com/video/se...