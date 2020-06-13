Anatomy of a Wrestler: What Makes J’den Cox a Powerhouse on the Mat?

Published on Jun 13, 2020

Find out how Olympic medallist and world champion wrestler J’den Cox uses his physical strengths to generate explosive power on the mat. We took the Tokyo 2020 hope to a science lab to learn more about the physiques of Olympic wrestlers.



With the help of fellow Olympian Lolo Jones, each episode of our sports science original series Anatomy of studies the powers and physiques of an elite athlete to find out what makes them special in their sport.



Learn about the physiology of Olympians in our sports science series 'Anatomy Of': http://oly.ch/AnatomyEN









