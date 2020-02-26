Chris Hoy's 🇬🇧 Seven Olympic medal races | Athlete Highlights

Published on Feb 26, 2020

Enjoy watching all Olympic medal races from Chris Hoy, Team GB cycling legend, and six-times Olympic Champion! After silver at Sydney 2000, his first gold medal in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens and three gold medals in Bejing 2008, he became Scotland's most successful Olympian. During London 2012, Hoy was able to sustain his Olympic career with two more Olympic Gold medals in the team sprint and Keirin. Chris Hoy is now the most successful Olympic cyclist of all time!



