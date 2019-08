Published on Aug 3, 2019

Luthiers of oriental lute "Oud" are keeping the musical heritage alive in Morocco.

"Oud" is the flagship instrument of Arabic music that arrived in Morocco in the 20th century. Zaida Mahjoub is one of the best luthiers in Morocco's Meknes.

Zaida, a musician himself, has been crafting lutes since 1970.

Wood pieces of ideal kinds and shapes are strictly chosen to make high-quality lutes.

Zaida hopes to pass on the craft to the young generations.