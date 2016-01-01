Jamshedpur/Tatanagar - Steel City

Published on Jan 1, 2016

Better known as "The Steel City", Jamshedpur is the largest city in the state of Jharkhand. Jamshedpur is also nicknamed as "Tatanagar" because it is home to industrial giants Tata Motors and Tata Steel. Located in the East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on the Chota Nagpur plateau, Jamshedpur is founded by Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata and hence got the name. The city of Jamshedpur is not only known for its industrial progress but also recognized to be one of the most well planned and well maintained cities. Because of the high quality of life, standard conditions of sanitation and roads and welfare, Jamshedpur has been selected as a UN Global Compact City.