Published on May 16, 2020

The Senator and Michael break down the death of civil liberties in the midst of Obamagate, Mike Flynn, sexual assault on campus, and the endless lockdowns.



Verdict is co-hosted by Senator Ted Cruz and Michael Knowles. To hear more of Michael, check out The Michael Knowles Show on Youtube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you stream your favorite podcasts.



Watch The Michael Knowles Show on Youtube here: http://bit.ly/31crIyH