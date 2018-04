Published on Mar 29, 2018

Sibel Edmonds turning on Vanessa, Eva and Patrick? Ending her hit-piece video with open support for the attack on independent journalism right as we are about to ratchet-up the war on Syria? And folks act surprised Sibel is toeing the establishment line? Anyone remember her 9/11 "truthtelling"? Anyone?



James Corbett video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6Iqy...

Sibel's Wikipage https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sibel_E...

Richard Engel article with some "new" propaganda https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/in...



