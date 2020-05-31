Artistic Swimming: Team Tech | Rio 2016 Replays

Can't wait? Watch it now: https://oly.ch/ArtisticSwimmingTeamTe...
Relive the full Team Technical competition in Artistic Swimming of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro! Russian superstars Natalia Ishchenko, Svetlana Kolesnichenko, Svetlana Romashina, and their team were the hot favourite for the title. The teams of China and Japan made it to the top 3 as well. Enjoy watching and find out who won the Gold medal!
