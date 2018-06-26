Korea Republic ready for the World Champions

Published on Jun 26, 2018

To keep their World Cup opes alive, Korea Republic will need to defeat reigning World Champions Germany. What do you think will happen?



Find out where to watch live: fifa.tv/watch2018



Match highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDY1N...



More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.fifa.com