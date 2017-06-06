Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Go ad-free for 3 months
Loading...
Sign up for YouTube Red by July 4th for uninterrupted music and videos all summer.
Working...
No thanks
Try it free
Find out why
Close
Cassetteboy vs Theresa May
cassetteboy
Loading...
Unsubscribe from cassetteboy?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
188K
188K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Statistics
Add translations
863,482 views
33,420
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
33,421
1,971
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1,972
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 6, 2017
VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE
Category
Comedy
License
Standard YouTube License
Show more
Show less
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Cassetteboy - Cameron's Conference Rap
- Duration: 1:53.
cassetteboy
6,603,755 views
1:53
50+
videos
Play all
Play now
Mix - Cassetteboy vs Theresa May
YouTube
Theresa May interview with Jon Snow on the eve of the 2017 UK election
- Duration: 6:32.
Channel 4 News
39,066 views
New
6:32
Captain SKA - Liar Liar GE2017
- Duration: 3:17.
Captain SKA
2,600,655 views
3:17
Two utterly brilliant statements towards Theresa May got people talking during Question Time
- Duration: 2:23.
Buzzy NewsUK
94,860 views
New
2:23
Cassetteboy - Emperor's New Clothes rap
- Duration: 3:26.
cassetteboy
2,205,388 views
3:26
Cassetteboy vs The Bloody Apprentice
- Duration: 6:05.
cassetteboy
6,461,775 views
6:05
Britain's transformed election: what on earth is going on? | Anywhere but Westminster
- Duration: 12:59.
The Guardian
64,736 views
New
12:59
Chicken Theresa May - Have I Got News For You
- Duration: 2:23.
Hat Trick
25,532 views
New
2:23
Cassetteboy vs Jeremy Hunt
- Duration: 1:17.
cassetteboy
720,380 views
1:17
Cassetteboy vs The News
- Duration: 2:44.
cassetteboy
3,624,696 views
2:44
Theresa May - A Vindictive Librarian Drawn By Quentin Blake: Russell Brand The Trews (E424)
- Duration: 7:13.
Russell Brand
117,441 views
New
7:13
Cassetteboy vs. The One Show
- Duration: 2:10.
cassetteboy
1,274,536 views
2:10
Nicola Sturgeon: May is 'weakest leader'
- Duration: 5:44.
Channel 4 News
30,853 views
New
5:44
Cassetteboy vs David Cameron - Gettin' Piggy With It
- Duration: 0:37.
cassetteboy
2,391,412 views
0:37
James Bond vs The Recession (Cassetteboy)
- Duration: 1:42.
cassetteboy
916,664 views
1:42
Top Gear vs Cassetteboy - Charlie Brooker's Weekly Wipe Series 3 Episode 1 2015
- Duration: 1:51.
DJ Ravers UK
100,007 views
1:51
Cassetteboy vs The Apprentice - Donald Trump Edition
- Duration: 5:51.
cassetteboy
354,138 views
5:51
Rustie Lee Has Holly and Phillip in Stitches! | This Morning
- Duration: 6:03.
This Morning
711 views
New
6:03
Trump Saves America From Fake News Climate Change Paris Agreement Hoax
- Duration: 3:23.
Super Deluxe
34,763 views
New
3:23
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Content location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...