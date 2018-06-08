Monitoring system strengthens working conditions on Russia 2018 stadiums

The monitoring system put in place to review and strengthen working conditions in stadiums being renovated or built for the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ has proven a success since its inception over two and a half years ago. The system was developed by FIFA and the LOC in collaboration with the Klinsky Institute of Labour Protection and Working Conditions, to determine whether or not the working conditions at the stadiums hosting the event complied with applicable conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the laws of the Russian Federation, and best practices in ensuring health and safety and decent working conditions.

