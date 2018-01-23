DOG TRIES TO WAKE UP SLEEPING PIG

Published on Jan 23, 2018

This dog tries to wake up a sleeping pig but the lazy pet pig doesn't want to get up, in hilarious footage captured at a home in California.



The is the most hilarious friendship ever, and the dog is extremely keen to wake up its buddy so they can play outside.



Subscribe: http://bit.ly/newsflare

Animals rule the internet. From derp cats to crazy doggos, this is your home for magical and downright hilarious pet moments caught on camera.



With amazing videos being uploaded daily, make Newsflare your home for the latest and greatest viral news content.



We bring contributors together from all over the world and tell their stories to a global audience.



From OMG moments to hilarious happenings, our channel shows what is lighting up the planet right now.



Got a video to share? Submit your video here: http://bit.ly/NewsflareSubmit

LIKE us on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/NewsflareFB

FOLLOW us on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/NewsflareTwitter