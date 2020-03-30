#bhadbhabie #billieeilish #IGLive

Bhad Bhabie SLAMS Billie Eilish For Ignoring Her!

Clevver News
4.65M
3,250 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 30, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#bhadbhabie #billieeilish #IGLive

Another day, another unnecessary feud Bhad Bhabie has officially started, and this time, Billie Eilish is to her target! Bhad Bhabie called Billie a choice derogatory term… and it's not cool. And same goes for Billie Eilish, who is so busy practicing social distancing, so much so she hasn’t been able to respond to DM’s from Bhad Bhabie.

Ok, so I’m totally kidding about Billie being too busy, but Bhad Bhabie AKA Danielle Bregoli DID air out all her dirty laundry on the topic during an Instagram Live session.




For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to