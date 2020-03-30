Bhad Bhabie SLAMS Billie Eilish For Ignoring Her!

Published on Mar 30, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#bhadbhabie #billieeilish #IGLive



Another day, another unnecessary feud Bhad Bhabie has officially started, and this time, Billie Eilish is to her target! Bhad Bhabie called Billie a choice derogatory term… and it's not cool. And same goes for Billie Eilish, who is so busy practicing social distancing, so much so she hasn’t been able to respond to DM’s from Bhad Bhabie.



Ok, so I’m totally kidding about Billie being too busy, but Bhad Bhabie AKA Danielle Bregoli DID air out all her dirty laundry on the topic during an Instagram Live session.









For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr