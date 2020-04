Published on Apr 5, 2020

Finally! The video you've been asking for! Winston from SerpentZA and Matt from Laowhy86 sit down with Chris, Shelley, and Matt for an entire hour—to discuss the their incredible adventures in China, why they left, and Matt's narrow escape. Go here to watch the full episode on our weekly podcast, China Unscripted.

https://youtu.be/kDV4s9c9sfQ



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

______________________________



Special Thanks to Michaels Meanderings for the clips of Chinese police. Watch his channel here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvaj...



______________________________

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

______________________________

© All Rights Reserved.



#coronavirus