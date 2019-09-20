Chinese Police are Coming to your country?!?!

Loading...
Working...
The Chinese "Te Jing" Special armed police cars are being spotted in California and Chinese police are now patrolling all around the world! How is this possible?DOCUMENTARY LINKS:Conquering Southern China:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...Conquering Northern China:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/advchinaThe Most Disturbing Thing to Come Out of Chinahttps://youtu.be/sa07S3ViryYFor a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm ESThttps://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJEWhy I Changed my Opinion on Chinahttps://youtu.be/ed4ryYokLzUFor a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/serpentzaChina's Child-Targeted Mass Stabbing Crisishttps://youtu.be/bEjsGj-NTFwSupport Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentzaJoin me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchinaTwitter: @serpentzaInstagram: serpent_za
Loading playlists...