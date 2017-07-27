Employees Getting Microchipped in the US - #NewWorldNextWeek

corbettreport
205K
11,610 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jul 27, 2017

Welcome to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. In this week’s episode:

Story #1: China Shuts Down 3,918 Illegal Websites in Second Quarter
http://bit.ly/2tr4mDH

China’s Online Media Purification Drive Is Changing Millennials’ Lifestyle
http://bit.ly/2tLFFX4

China Force-Installing Spyware Onto Muslim Citizens' Phones, To Monitor Them
http://bit.ly/2tLrlO9

Morning Monarchy: China Shuts Down 3,918 Illegal Websites in Second Quarter // China’s Online Media Purification Drive Is Changing Millennials’ Lifestyle
http://bit.ly/2uExl8s

Good News, Chinese Citizens! Law-Abiding Companies, Individuals Can Still Use VPNs
http://bit.ly/2ePgH2k

NWNW Flashback: China's Leading Search Engine to Require Real-Name Registration for Its Services (May 25, 2017)
http://bit.ly/2h4VJwX

Story #2: 32M Becomes the First U.S. Company to Implant RFID Chips in Employees’ Hands
http://bit.ly/2h4swm4

Flashback: Clubbers Choose Chip Implants To Jump Queues (May 21, 2004)
http://bit.ly/1sMnUlv

Flashback: California Bans Forced RFID Tagging of Humans (Oct. 17, 2007)
http://bit.ly/2uZInYB

Flashback: Microchips Will Be Implanted Into Healthy People Sooner Than You Think (Aug. 8, 2014)
http://read.bi/1krkaAh

Flashback: Happier, More Productive…Would Tagging Your Workforce Transform Your Business? (Dec. 4, 2014)
http://cnn.it/2uZODQc

Flashback: Swedish Office Puts Chips Under Staff's Skin (Jan. 29, 2015)
http://bbc.in/1Hlo7Bs

Flashback: Companies Start Implanting Microchips Into Workers' Bodies (Apr. 3, 2017)
http://lat.ms/2nQOSah

NBC Prediction That We Will All Have an RFID Chip Under Our Skin by 2017
http://bit.ly/1tzLGyj

Tennessee Jails Offer Inmates Shorter Sentences In Exchange For Sterilization
http://bit.ly/2uzRD4P

Story #3: Toronto Man Builds Park Stairs for $550 After City Gives $65,000 Estimate
http://bit.ly/2v1ptjG

City of Toronto Tears Down Handyman's Park Stairs
http://bit.ly/2v02aaw

“It’s Amazing!”: Toronto Replaces Stairs at Etobicoke Park
http://bit.ly/2u0ZrJn

Anarchists Fixing Potholes On Portland Streets
http://bit.ly/2tEBiJ7

DARPA Announces $65 Million in Funding to Make CRISPR Gene Editing 'Safer and More Effective'
http://bit.ly/2w28Ly5

NWNW Flashback: CRISPR Gene Editing Can Cause Hundreds Of Unintended Mutations (Jun. 22, 2017)
http://bit.ly/2u15wW5

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Support. Thank You.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to