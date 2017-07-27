Employees Getting Microchipped in the US - #NewWorldNextWeek

Published on Jul 27, 2017

Welcome to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. In this week's episode:



Story #1: China Shuts Down 3,918 Illegal Websites in Second Quarter

China’s Online Media Purification Drive Is Changing Millennials’ Lifestyle

China Force-Installing Spyware Onto Muslim Citizens' Phones, To Monitor Them

Good News, Chinese Citizens! Law-Abiding Companies, Individuals Can Still Use VPNs

NWNW Flashback: China's Leading Search Engine to Require Real-Name Registration for Its Services (May 25, 2017)

Story #2: 32M Becomes the First U.S. Company to Implant RFID Chips in Employees’ Hands

Flashback: Clubbers Choose Chip Implants To Jump Queues (May 21, 2004)

Flashback: California Bans Forced RFID Tagging of Humans (Oct. 17, 2007)

Flashback: Microchips Will Be Implanted Into Healthy People Sooner Than You Think (Aug. 8, 2014)

Flashback: Happier, More Productive…Would Tagging Your Workforce Transform Your Business? (Dec. 4, 2014)

Flashback: Swedish Office Puts Chips Under Staff's Skin (Jan. 29, 2015)

Flashback: Companies Start Implanting Microchips Into Workers' Bodies (Apr. 3, 2017)

NBC Prediction That We Will All Have an RFID Chip Under Our Skin by 2017

Tennessee Jails Offer Inmates Shorter Sentences In Exchange For Sterilization

Story #3: Toronto Man Builds Park Stairs for $550 After City Gives $65,000 Estimate

City of Toronto Tears Down Handyman's Park Stairs

“It’s Amazing!”: Toronto Replaces Stairs at Etobicoke Park

Anarchists Fixing Potholes On Portland Streets

DARPA Announces $65 Million in Funding to Make CRISPR Gene Editing 'Safer and More Effective'

NWNW Flashback: CRISPR Gene Editing Can Cause Hundreds Of Unintended Mutations (Jun. 22, 2017)

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Support. Thank You.