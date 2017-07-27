Employees Getting Microchipped in the US - #NewWorldNextWeek

Watch Queue
Welcome to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. In this week’s episode:
Story #1: China Shuts Down 3,918 Illegal Websites in Second Quarter
http://bit.ly/2tr4mDH
China’s Online Media Purification Drive Is Changing Millennials’ Lifestyle
http://bit.ly/2tLFFX4
China Force-Installing Spyware Onto Muslim Citizens' Phones, To Monitor Them
http://bit.ly/2tLrlO9
Morning Monarchy: China Shuts Down 3,918 Illegal Websites in Second Quarter // China’s Online Media Purification Drive Is Changing Millennials’ Lifestyle
http://bit.ly/2uExl8s
Good News, Chinese Citizens! Law-Abiding Companies, Individuals Can Still Use VPNs
http://bit.ly/2ePgH2k
NWNW Flashback: China's Leading Search Engine to Require Real-Name Registration for Its Services (May 25, 2017)
http://bit.ly/2h4VJwX
Story #2: 32M Becomes the First U.S. Company to Implant RFID Chips in Employees’ Hands
http://bit.ly/2h4swm4
Flashback: Clubbers Choose Chip Implants To Jump Queues (May 21, 2004)
http://bit.ly/1sMnUlv
Flashback: California Bans Forced RFID Tagging of Humans (Oct. 17, 2007)
http://bit.ly/2uZInYB
Flashback: Microchips Will Be Implanted Into Healthy People Sooner Than You Think (Aug. 8, 2014)
http://read.bi/1krkaAh
Flashback: Happier, More Productive…Would Tagging Your Workforce Transform Your Business? (Dec. 4, 2014)
http://cnn.it/2uZODQc
Flashback: Swedish Office Puts Chips Under Staff's Skin (Jan. 29, 2015)
http://bbc.in/1Hlo7Bs
Flashback: Companies Start Implanting Microchips Into Workers' Bodies (Apr. 3, 2017)
http://lat.ms/2nQOSah
NBC Prediction That We Will All Have an RFID Chip Under Our Skin by 2017
http://bit.ly/1tzLGyj
Tennessee Jails Offer Inmates Shorter Sentences In Exchange For Sterilization
http://bit.ly/2uzRD4P
Story #3: Toronto Man Builds Park Stairs for $550 After City Gives $65,000 Estimate
http://bit.ly/2v1ptjG
City of Toronto Tears Down Handyman's Park Stairs
http://bit.ly/2v02aaw
“It’s Amazing!”: Toronto Replaces Stairs at Etobicoke Park
http://bit.ly/2u0ZrJn
Anarchists Fixing Potholes On Portland Streets
http://bit.ly/2tEBiJ7
DARPA Announces $65 Million in Funding to Make CRISPR Gene Editing 'Safer and More Effective'
http://bit.ly/2w28Ly5
NWNW Flashback: CRISPR Gene Editing Can Cause Hundreds Of Unintended Mutations (Jun. 22, 2017)
http://bit.ly/2u15wW5
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Support. Thank You.
