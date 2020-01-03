Tana Mongeau Is Taking A BREAK From Jake Paul After Confessing She 'Lost' Herself!

Published on Jan 3, 2020

Are you ready for the least shocking news you’ve heard so far this decade. Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are taking a break just six months after their wedding. And as much as we loved Jana, I hate to say it, we kind of definitely saw this one coming.



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and sadly our girl Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are taking a break from their holy cloutrimony.



And just reminder, we are only 3 days into 2020. The drama is already coming in hot this year.



And we all know the backstory.



Jake and Tana started dating in 2019 and within a few months the two were engaged and like literally a week or so later they were in Vegas tying the knot!



It was fast… REAL FAST and all of their fans were like ‘WTF’ is going on. Is this real, is it all for clout?!?!



No one was 100% sold that the relationship was real, not even Tana’s friends. Which isn’t exactly surprising considering their marriage wasn’t legally binding.



We got some inside looks into their relationship from Tana’s MTV digital series “Tana Turns 21.”



The couple announced late last night that they are taking time apart to "focus on our own very crazy lives."



They each posted to Instagram sharing the sad news that they are on a break.



And honestly both posts were pretty intense — but let's start with Tana's, which was extremely long and seems to have been written with Jake by her side.



She said quote, “ok i don’t rly know how to do a “we’re taking a break” post & this is weird... i’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives... i’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did.”



And things got emotional. Tana went on to say quote, “i’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me. here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year.”



Meanwhile, Jake wrote a similarly long post, saying that quote "as Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems. I’m keeping custody of Thor but Tana unfortunately gets my Lamborghini."



Jake also said the moment was "bitter sweet but it’s what’s best for us right now" and that he has nothing but love for his ex.



And when we said this news wasn’t exactly surprising, well, it’s because since the day after they got married, things have been a bit rocky.



Soon after their Vegas wedding.. Jake was aboard on a yacht with women that were NOT Tana Mongeau!



Alright, makes sense why Tana wasn’t there she had a family emergency, but like Jake you’re quote un quote newly married, why didn’t you just reschedule the shoot.. Or like NOT have half naked women in the music video!



Oh and that’s not all that happened… let me just list a few of the other bumpy parts of this relationship brought to you by Jake paul…



There was THIS photo he posted on IG with a ton of half naked women…



Then there was Tana’s retaliation to this photo…



Nikita Dragun came to her besties defense writing, “Jake Paul I wish you would be faithful and appreciate the woman that is keeping you relevant.”



And lest we forget that time Jake was spotted dining with his ex, Erika Costell… even though he tried to deny it just to later on down the road admit that it was in fact him!



Tana even commented on this situation multiple times.



I mean hey, these two are both so young and successful, I have a feeling they will be just fine.



I’m just glad there is no bad blood between them. For now.



