Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
LIVE: Hong Kong police hold press briefing
New China TV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from New China TV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
487K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
More
Add translations
0
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Scheduled for Sep 11, 2019
LIVE: Hong Kong police hold press briefing.
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Hide chat
Show chat
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Live Streaming 🔥 TIMNAS U-19 INDONESIA vs IRAN [FULL HD] Friendly Match 11/09/2019
OWALAH TV
9,984 watching
Live now
PBS NewsHour full episode September 10, 2019
- Duration: 56:45.
PBS NewsHour
35,723 views
New
56:45
8 countries Bolton mangled (Full show)
- Duration: 28:06.
RT America
42,183 views
New
28:06
Countries Worldwide Ready to DUMP America?
- Duration: 14:35.
The Big Picture RT
100,171 views
New
14:35
Young Virgins For Sale - The Controversial Bride Market of Bulgaria
- Duration: 21:38.
VICE Asia
3,924,932 views
21:38
Trump holds 'Keep America Great' rally in North Carolina
- Duration: 1:28:15.
Fox News
435,873 views
New
1:28:15
China is erasing its border with Hong Kong
- Duration: 14:25.
Vox
7,890,406 views
14:25
Cocos Island - The mysterious island in the Pacific
- Duration: 22:07.
Free High-Quality Documentaries
918,211 views
New
22:07
INC church members accused of kidnapping, murder in Philippines - The Fifth Estate
- Duration: 28:28.
The Fifth Estate
824,247 views
28:28
Justice Gorsuch responds to Trump’s judiciary attacks in rare interview
- Duration: 31:13.
CNN
50,061 views
New
31:13
Regreening the desert with John D. Liu - Docu - 2012
- Duration: 47:31.
vpro documentary
756,819 views
47:31
Cavuto responds to backlash to his Trump criticism
- Duration: 9:31.
Fox News
771,382 views
9:31
‘4th of July parade’ in Hong Kong? Why? Who? (Full episode)
- Duration: 27:56.
RT America
15,944 views
New
27:56
Euronews English Live
euronews (in English)
323 watching
Live now
Trump Stalls Ending the W$R in Afghanistan
- Duration: 17:49.
Kim Iversen
17,483 views
New
17:49
Keiser Report: Financial vandalism and dollar toast (E1434)
- Duration: 25:46.
RT
27,908 views
New
25:46
Nightly News Broadcast (Full) - September 7th, 2019 | NBC Nightly News
- Duration: 17:01.
NBC News
139,339 views
New
17:01
The New Silk Road, Part 1: From China to Pakistan | DW Documentary
- Duration: 42:26.
DW Documentary
986,388 views
42:26
EPIC! SEE WHAT PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST SAID TO ÌĹHÀÑ ÒMÀŔ
- Duration: 12:48.
Vizarer
216,940 views
New
12:48
GOP's Dan Bishop declares victory in North Carolina special election
- Duration: 34:52.
Fox News
57,017 views
New
34:52
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...