Trump Admin Requests Permanent Reauthorization Of NSA Mass Spying Program & US Axis Of Aggression

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/...
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmeric...
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
The Last American Vagabond Links:
DLive: https://dlive.tv/TLAVagabond
DTube: https://d.tube/#!/c/tlavagabond
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@tlavagabond
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yV...
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Cl...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLastAmeri...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond
Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
Yours.org: https://www.yours.org/@thelastamerica...
Diaspora: https://diasp.org/people/6ee8bc4084cc...
Honest.Cash: https://honest.cash/profile/TLAVagabond
Memo: https://memo.cash/profile/1Np4Z2d25RS...
MeWe: https://mewe.com/profile/5bcfb5d2a5f4...
SoMee: https://somee.social/profile/the-last...
PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/author?address=...
* * *
Tweet - The Establishment's Narrative Control Isn't Working Anymore
https://twitter.com/Ventuckyspaz/stat...
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nicetown...
Alarm as Trump Requests Permanent Reauthorization of NSA Mass Spying Program Exposed by Snowden
https://www.commondreams.org/news/201...
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/08/16/t...
Now They Want You to Accept Literal Vampirism, Too
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nK73Y...
Yemen’s UAE-Backed Separatists Endorse Hafter in Libya
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/08/13/y...
Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council withdraws from key positions in Aden
http://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/...
US Air Force Begins Flight Operations Out of Niger
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/08/16/u...
US issues warrant to seize Iranian oil tanker
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo...
Justice Department officials get their dates wrong on 'Grace 1’ warrant
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/0...
China-Owned Tanker Carrying 2M Barrels Of Iranian Oil Caught 'Ghosting'
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-0...
Bolstering Iran's Stena Bulk Claim, Bloomberg Admits Tankers Are Turning Off Transponders In P. Gulf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvTk1...
Trump Approves $8BN Sale Of F-16 Jets To Taiwan; Congress Urged To "Move Quickly"
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-0...
US Axis Of Aggression In The Gulf
https://www.strategic-culture.org/new...
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/201...
#NSA #China #Iran
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...