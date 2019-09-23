Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United squad reaction - FIFA Fair Play Award 2019

FIFATV
8.15M
352 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 23, 2019

Some residents of planet football consider winning the ultimate. The only purpose of playing the sport. For others though, there are values which need to be held even higher than those which bring victory. In April 2019, Marcelo Bielsa and the Leeds United squad were chasing automatic promotion to the English Premier League – a promised land that the side had been chasing since their relegation from the top flight in 2004. They faced Aston Villa, and went 1-0 up. However, Mateusz Klich’s goal was scored while a Villa player lay injured. Bielsa ordered his side to allow the opposition to equalise.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to