Justin Bieber Reveals Addiction To Drugs At 13 Years Old!

Published on Feb 3, 2020

Justin Bieber is not holding back as he takes us inside his world in his docu-series. In his episode called “The Dark Season” he opens up about his battle with addiction and Lyme disease.What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and episode five of Justin Beiber’s docu-series ‘Seasons’ covers some very raw and heavy topics like drugs, addiction, anxiety, and depression.The episode even starts with a trigger warning and we wanted to do the same thing. Only watch this if you feel comfortable hearing about these topics and we’ve linked the same resources that Justin shared on his video in our description in case you or someone you know needs help.But let’s get into it.Justin started off by revealing that the first time he smoked weed around the age of 13 and how he quickly became dependent on it.And this is when he started to realize that he had a problem.And from there Justin went on to reveal that he started drinking lean, taking pills, doing Molly, and trying Shrooms.Justin then went on to explain that he had bad influences around him that wanted to cling onto him for his money or access to alcohol and drugs.And his manager Scooter Braun says that when Justin was around 19 years old is when the “dark period” started.Which was when Justin was getting in trouble with the law or caught acting out on camera.And then Justin got candid and revealed how dark and scary things really got for him.Justin talked about how a lot of this stemmed from the fact that he never had a stable family, consistency, reliability, or accountability and how all these things are helpful when trying to understand how the world works.Justin’s doctors also play a major role in this episode. Dr. Daniel Amen, Justin’s brain health doctor, referred to his childhood as a time with “tumultuous stress.”Later in the episode, Justin goes to the doctor’s office to get a NAD IV treatment, which can help people who’ve struggled with addiction in the past flush the toxins out of their body.And in this episode Justin also gets into his Lyme Disease diagnosis and Hailey said he felt so sick and there was no explanation for what was going on before he got the proper diagnosis.But now that he’s got the information and help he needs, Justin is on track to living a healthier life.And Justin said that he is committed to getting better whether it's convenient or not. He said that it’s not only for him, but being the best version of himself will help be the best husband, father, and friend he can possibly be. He also talked about wanting to be healthy so he can make music for his fans.And the fans are taking to social media to send Justin love and support after watching this episode.And we are just happy that Justin is in a happier, healthier place than he’s ever been and we’re glad he’s able to share his story to hopefully help others.But I want to know what you guys think about this episode.Have you been keeping up with Justin Bieber’s docu-series? And do you like when celebs get candid and share their struggles with their fans?Let me know down in the comments below.After that, why don’t you dive in to more Clevver News by hitting that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Sussan Mourad and have a great day.



Below are resources you can access if you or someone you know is in need of treatment, recovery support, or simply needs someone to talk to:

Crisis Text Line: Text SHARE to 741741 for free, confidential support at your fingertips, 24/7.

SAMHSA Hotline: Call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or TTY: 1-800-487-4889 to access a confidential, free, 24/7 information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

Visit the Recovery Resource Hub (https://www.recoveryresourcehub.org/) to search for recovery resources located near you.



