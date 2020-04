Published on Apr 1, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#arianagrande #victorious #victoriajustice





Daniella Monet just spilled all the tea on what went down when she, Ariana Grande, Liz Gillies, Victoria Justice, Matt Bennett, and more got the ‘Victorious’ gang back together.





Can I just mention the Victorious cast had a virtual reunion in honor of the show’s 10th anniversary and it was everything we didn’t know we needed. This was a Zoom hang that I definitely would’ve loved to be a part of.





Alright so the Victorious cast and some of the crew got back together on the Zoom call of the year.







For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad