All smiles for Japan, Senegal and Russia on Matchday 6!

Published on Jun 19, 2018

Russia all but guaranteed their place in the knockout round on Matchday 6, while Japan and Senegal both celebrated victories. Enjoy our look back on the day and join us tomorrow for more excitement!





Find out where to watch live: fifa.tv/watch2018



More match highlights:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.fifa.com