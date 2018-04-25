Transparent eel-like soft robot can swim silently underwater

Published on Apr 25, 2018

An innovative, eel-like robot developed by engineers and marine biologists at the University of California can swim silently in salt water without an electric motor. Instead, the robot uses artificial muscles filled with water to propel itself. The foot-long robot, which is connected to an electronics board that remains on the surface, is also virtually transparent.
The team, which includes researchers from UC San Diego and UC Berkeley, details their work in the April 25 issue of Science Robotics.
http://bit.ly/eelrobotstory
Research video: http://bit.ly/UCSDScienceRobotics

