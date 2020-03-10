Pro-gov't forces detonate 9 tonnes of landmines, explosives in Yemen's Hodeidah

New China TV
683K
160 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 10, 2020

Pro-government Yemeni forces on Monday announced detonating 9 tonnes of landmines and explosives in Hodeidah.
The Houthi-laid landmines, including marine mines, were planted in key areas of the Yemeni Red Sea port.
The landmines were removed from the city's tourist resorts, beaches, farms and public roads.
The Houthis had previously planted thousands of landmines before their withdrawal from western coast.
On Sunday, an explosion caused by a landmine struck a motorcycle in Hodeidah, killing two people.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to