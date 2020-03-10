Pro-gov't forces detonate 9 tonnes of landmines, explosives in Yemen's Hodeidah

Published on Mar 10, 2020

Pro-government Yemeni forces on Monday announced detonating 9 tonnes of landmines and explosives in Hodeidah.

The Houthi-laid landmines, including marine mines, were planted in key areas of the Yemeni Red Sea port.

The landmines were removed from the city's tourist resorts, beaches, farms and public roads.

The Houthis had previously planted thousands of landmines before their withdrawal from western coast.

On Sunday, an explosion caused by a landmine struck a motorcycle in Hodeidah, killing two people.